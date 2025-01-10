Josh Allen won’t be the only athletic and elusive QB when the Bills host Bo Nix, Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The wild-card game Sunday at Orchard Park, New York, features Josh Allen and the rookie quarterback many feel is a younger version of the Bills veteran in Bo Nix. The sixth quarterback selected in April’s NFL draft is one of two rookie quarterbacks to lead their teams into the playoffs. Second overall selection Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders into the NFC playoffs. Nix has shown the type of athleticism, mobility and elusiveness that has many observers comparing him to Allen, who put up MVP-type numbers this season.

