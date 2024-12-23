Josh Allen shakes off hit to his funny bone in Bills’ win over Patriots

By JONAH BRONSTEIN The Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s funny bone was no laughing matter for a few fraught moments of another Bills victory. Buffalo’s star quarterback repeatedly shook his throwing hand and winced while trainers attended to his bruised right elbow during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-21 win over the New England Patriots. Allen didn’t miss a snap, although backup Mitchell Trubisky warmed up on the sideline while Allen tried to shake off the injury. He went 2 of 3 passing after he got hurt. Allen says if not for a defensive touchdown by the Bills, he would have missed a few plays.

