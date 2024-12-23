Josh Allen shakes off hit to his funny bone in Bills’ win over Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s funny bone was no laughing matter for a few fraught moments of another Bills victory. Buffalo’s star quarterback repeatedly shook his throwing hand and winced while trainers attended to his bruised right elbow during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-21 win over the New England Patriots. Allen didn’t miss a snap, although backup Mitchell Trubisky warmed up on the sideline while Allen tried to shake off the injury. He went 2 of 3 passing after he got hurt. Allen says if not for a defensive touchdown by the Bills, he would have missed a few plays.

