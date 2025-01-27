Josh Allen ponders what-ifs after the Bills get bounced from the playoffs by the Chiefs yet again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen could take plenty of satisfaction from a season in which he became the betting favorite for MVP and the Buffalo Bills defied the doubters who predicted a down year. Instead, Allen and the Bills again fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl. And on Monday, the star quarterback was second-guessing himself about what more he could have done in a 32-29 loss to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game a day earlier. Allen took responsibility for failing to lead the Bills to a tying or go-ahead score in the closing minutes.

