Josh Allen ponders what-ifs after the Bills get bounced from the playoffs by the Chiefs yet again

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) hits Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) causing a fumble during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen could take plenty of satisfaction from a season in which he became the betting favorite for MVP and the Buffalo Bills defied the doubters who predicted a down year. Instead, Allen and the Bills again fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl. And on Monday, the star quarterback was second-guessing himself about what more he could have done in a 32-29 loss to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game a day earlier. Allen took responsibility for failing to lead the Bills to a tying or go-ahead score in the closing minutes.

