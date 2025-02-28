Jos Buttler quits as England’s white-ball captain after early Champions Trophy exit

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Jos Buttler has resigned as England white-ball captain after his team made an early exit from the Champions Trophy with back-to-back defeats against Australia and Afghanistan. Buttler said it’s the right decision for him “and the right decision for the team” and hoped somebody else will take the team to where it needs to be under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Buttler said he will lead England for the final time against South Africa in the last group match at Karachi on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.