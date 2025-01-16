Jorge Fossati out as coach of Peru men’s national soccer team

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s soccer federation says Jorge Fossati has left as coach of the men’s national team It says Fossati’s exit came by “mutual agreement.” A replacement has not been announced. Peru won just one of six matches in World Cup qualifying under the 72-year-old Uruguayan. Peru lags in the 10th and last position in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with seven points.

