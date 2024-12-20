Jordan Pope scores career-high 42, hits 8 3s to help Texas beat New Orleans 98-62

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jordan Pope made 8 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 42 points — a Moody Center record and tied for second most in a Division I men’s basketball game this season — to help Texas beat New Orleans 98-62. Arthur Kaluma had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (10-2) and Chendall Weaver scored 12. Marcus Carr set the previous Moody Center record with 41 points in December of 2022. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 49 points, the most in a D-I game this season, on Nov. 6. Dae Dae Hunter led New Orleans (2-8) with 16 points, Jah Short scored 15 and James White added 14 with eight rebounds. MJ Thomas added 11 points and nine boards. The Longhorns jump to a 16-0 lead and never trailed.

