Jordan Morris becomes Seattle’s all-time goals leader, Sounders beat LAFC 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris became Seattle’s career leader for goals scored, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi scored his first MLS goal, and the Sounders beat Los Angeles FC 5-2 on Saturday.

Morris scored his 87th career goal in the 77th minute to make it 3-1, moving past Raúl Ruidíaz on the club’s all-time list. Ruidíaz scored 71 goals in the MLS regular season for Seattle (1-1-1), two more than Morris, a 30-year-old Seattle-native.

Paul Rothrock scored from well outside the area — his first goal of the season — to give the Sounders the lead for good in the 57th minute at 2-1. Christian Roldan subbed on in the 71st minute and his goal in the 84th made it a two-goal lead. Albert Rusnák added a stoppage-time goal and two assists for the Sounders.

David Martínez scored his first goal of the season for LAFC (2-1-0) to make it 4-2 in the second minute of stoppage time. The 19-year-old midfielder scored four goals as a rookie last season.

Kossa-Rienzi scored in the 11th minute to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead. The 22-year-old won a long ball played ahead down the right side by Jesús Ferreira from LAFC’s Artem Smolyakov, cut back at the at the corner of the 6-yard box as the defender slid by and ripped a left-footed shot inside the back post and into the side net.

Los Angeles FC forward David Martínez, right, gets past Seattle Sounders midfielder João Paulo to score during extra time in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson

After Sounders goalkeeper Andrew Thomas mishandled a corner kick played in by Smolyakov, Nathan Ordaz had a one-touch shot blocked by Seattle’s João Paulo, but he slammed home the rebound from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

The 21-year Ordaz and Kossa-Rienzi became the eighth and ninth players to score a goal in the MLS this season after spending time in MLS Next Pro, a developmental league launched by MLS in 2022.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.