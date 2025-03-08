Jones scores 24 to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Kansas State 73-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 24 points to lead No. 10 Iowa State past Kansas State 73-57 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (23-8, 13-7 Big 12) led wire-to-wire. They got 14 points from Joshua Jefferson and 11 points from Dishon Jackson.

Kansas State (15-16, 9-11) was led by senior David N’Guessan with 19 points. Dug McDaniel had 14 points.

The Wildcats shot just 37.7% from the field and 9.5% from 3-point range.

Takeaways

Iowa State: The Cyclones remembered the first meeting between the two teams, when they jumped out to an early lead only to see the Wildcats take an 80-61 win, snapping the Cyclones’ 29-game home winning streak. The Cyclones led by 11 early in the first half and never allowed the Wildcats back in the game.

Kansas State: The Wildcats need to find consistency to even have a chance at postseason play.

Key moment

Kansas State closed the first half on an 8-0 run to trim the halftime deficit to 34-26. But the Wildcats couldn’t carry the momentum into the second half. After K-State got within 6 points, the Cyclones went on an 11-0 run to grab their largest lead to that point in the game.

Key stat

The Cyclones took advantage of their opponent’s mistakes, earning a 22-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Both teams will appear in the Big 12 Tournament, with the pairings announced later Saturday.

