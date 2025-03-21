Jon Lewis out as England women’s cricket coach after poor World Cup and Ashes results

LONDON (AP) — England is looking for a new coach for its women’s national cricket team after Jon Lewis left his post following poor results at the T20 World Cup and in the Ashes series. Lewis had been in the job since 2022 and oversaw a drawn Ashes series at home in 2023, but England was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 last month. The ECB says it will provide an update on a new coach “in due course.”

