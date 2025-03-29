Jokic has 27 points and 14 rebounds in Nuggets’ 129-93 romp over Jazz

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 14 rebounds before sitting the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 129-93 on Friday night to pad their lead in the fight for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver leads the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies by two games. The Nuggets trail Houston by 1 1/2 games for the second seed.

Jokic had 11 rebounds in the first quarter, nearly matching his game average of 12.8. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 20 points, and Christian Braun had 16.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray didn’t play. Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, its top two scorers.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 20 points, and Kyle Filipowski had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett, right, collects the ball as Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, left, pursues in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski

Denver finished the third quarter with an 11-2 run and outscored Utah 25-8 to open the fourth.

Takeaways

Jazz: Coach Will Hardy called out his team following a lackluster second half against Memphis on Monday night. Utah played Houston tough on Thursday night and hung with Denver until the fourth.

Nuggets: With Murray out with a tight right hamstring, coach Michael Malone opted to go with a bigger starting lineup and brought Russell Westbrook off the bench. Peyton Watson and Braun were the starting backcourt.

Key moment

Jokic converted another buzzer-beating heave, this one from the top of the 3-point arc on the other side of halfcourt to beat the halftime clock. He hit a near full-court shot against Sacramento on Jan. 23.

Key stat

Watson’s four field goals were dunks, three of which came in a span of 1:06 in the third quarter when Denver built a 15-point lead.

Up next

The Jazz continue their five-game trip at Charlotte on Monday night. The Nuggets host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

