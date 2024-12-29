Johnson returns to score 19 points, leads Texas to a 77-53 win over Northwestern State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson returned to the Texas lineup and scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns to a 77-53 win over Northwestern State to close out their nonconference schedule. Johnson, a freshman averaging better than 19 points per game, sat out the team’s win over Southern with a right hip issue. He returned to hit 7 of his 11 shots, including 4 of 7 from long range, and collect four assists.

