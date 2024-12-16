John Tavares registers 14th career hat trick as the Maple Leafs come back to defeat the Sabres 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored twice as part of a second-period outburst and added an empty netter for his 14th career hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 deficit to pick up a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson added a goal and an assist each for Toronto (19-10-2).

Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves in his third career NHL start after being recalled from the American Hockey League with Anthony Stolarz out injured.

Jack Quinn, with two, and Alex Tuch replied for Buffalo (11-16-4). JJ Peterka had two assists.

Devon Levi stopped 36 shots for the Sabres, who fell to 0-7-3 over their last 10 games.

Buffalo hasn’t won since picking up a 4-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23.

Takeaways

Leafs: Stolarz was placed on injured reserve before the game. The 30-year-old goaltender appeared to suffer a right leg injury during Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Stolarz is eligible to return to the lineup Friday when the Leafs visit Buffalo.

Sabres: Quinn snapped a 16-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 26. A healthy scratch five straight contests entering Sunday, the 23-year-old forward’s only goal before suiting up at Scotiabank Arena was an empty netter Oct. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Key moment

Toronto trailed 3-1 in the second period before Robertson made it 3-2. Tavares buried his first of the night 1:21 later and then added another — his 14th of the season — 70 seconds after that for a 4-3 lead as the Leafs scored three times in 2:31.

Key stat

Domi’s first goal of the season came in his 23rd appearance. The 29-year-old forward also missed seven contests with a lower-body injury.

Up next

The Maple Leafs visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.