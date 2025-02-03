John Shumate, who helped Notre Dame end UCLA’s 88-game win streak, dies at 72

John Shumate, who sparked Notre Dame to the 1974 upset of UCLA that snapped the Bruins’ record 88-game winning streak, has died. He was 72. Notre Dame announced that Shumate died on Monday. Shumate played at Notre Dame from 1971-74 and was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1974 NBA draft. He remained in the NBA through 1981 before beginning a lengthy coaching career. He collected 24 points and 11 rebounds while dueling with Bill Walton when Notre Dame stunned UCLA 71-70 on Jan. 19, 1974, to end the longest winning streak in Division I men’s basketball history.

