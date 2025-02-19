John Means, recovering from Tommy John surgery, gets $1 million, 1-year deal with Cleveland

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Pitcher John Means and the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract, but the left-hander will not be immediately available as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Means’ deal includes a 2026 team option and would be worth $8.5 million over two years if the option is exercised and he pitches at least 150 innings in 2026. Means, 31, underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022.

