John Blackwell, Steven Crowl lead Wisconsin to 75-63 victory over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — John Blackwell scored 21, Steven Crowl totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 75-63 on Monday night.

Blackwell made 8 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws as the Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) upped their win streak to four. Crowl hit 8 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers on the way to his first double-double of the season.

John Tonje added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Wisconsin.

Tyson Acuff scored 17 off the bench to lead the Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3), who lost for the first time in seven home games.

Blackwell had 13 points and Crowl scored 12 to help Wisconsin take a 43-34 into halftime. The Badgers scored the first six points and led by as many as 16 before the break. Rutgers closed within seven points before Kamari McGee hit a pullup jumper with one second left. Acuff scored 11 to pace the Scarlet Knights.

Ace Bailey opened the second half with a 3-pointer for Rutgers to make it a two-possession game. The Scarlet Knights twice closed within three points — the second coming when Jeremiah Williams hit a pullup jumper to make 60-57 with 6:45 remaining. But Tonje answered with a 3-pointer and Blackwell scored four straight at the free-throw line to cap a 13-2 run, putting Wisconsin up 14 with 90 seconds left.

The Badgers shot 54.4% from the floor and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Rutgers shot 34.2% overall and made 6 of 13 at the foul line. Both teams hit seven 3-pointers.

Rutgers will host No. 20 Purdue on Thursday. Wisconsin will host Minnesota on Friday.

