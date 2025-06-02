Joey Urban drives in 5 and Southern Mississippi blasts Miami to force deciding game in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Joey Urban drove in five runs with two homers, Southern Mississippi exploded for nine runs in the first inning and the Golden Eagles went on to defeat Miami 17-6 on Sunday night, forcing a winner-take-all game in the Hattiesburg Regional.

The deciding game will take place on Monday.

The Golden Eagles (47-15) are looking to reach the super regionals for the third time in the last four seasons. Miami (33-25) is looking for its fifth appearance in the 26 years of the super regional format.

After two runs were already in, the Golden Eagles loaded the bases with two out in the first inning. The next three batters drove in runs with singles and Urban’s three-run home run capped the outburst.

Urban added a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Tucker Stockman’s three-run home run in the ninth made it 17-6.

Jake Ogden had a two-run double in Miami’s four-run fifth inning to make it 10-4 but the Hurricanes managed only an eighth-inning run the rest of the way.

Stockman and Carson Paetow drove in three runs each for the Golden Eagles. Ben Higdon and Jake Cook had three hits apiece.

Camden Sunstrom (3-0) was the winner with 4 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one unearned run.

Miami starter Tate DeRias (2-3) got two outs and was charged with nine runs.

