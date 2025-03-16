Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox's Joey Gallo reacts as he is called out on strikes during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano lookon, right, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. Gallo went 2 for 20 in nine Cactus League games with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract. After the White Sox announced they had released the two-time All-Star, Gallo posted on social media that he was done with the outfield and he was going to start pitching. The 31-year-old Gallo is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work in the outfield.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.