Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the Chicago White Sox. Gallo went 2 for 20 in nine Cactus League games with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract. After the White Sox announced they had released the two-time All-Star, Gallo posted on social media that he was done with the outfield and he was going to start pitching. The 31-year-old Gallo is a two-time Gold Glove winner for his work in the outfield.

