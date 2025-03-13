Joey Bosa joins Bills, seeking to reestablish himself as premier NFL pass rusher

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joey Bosa knows he’s not getting any younger. What he doesn’t consider himself is old news. That’s how Bosa put it during a news conference after signing his one-year $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. Bosa is four months shy of turning 30, and he’s hoping to reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers after he was slowed by injuries the past three seasons. The NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2016 acknowledged that time is running short and he’s not sure how many big moments he has left.

