Joey Bart singles in 13th to give Pirates 2-1 win over Cardinals despite 6 hitless from Fedde

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Bart singled in the winning run with the bases loaded in the 13th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, despite six hitless innings from Erick Fedde.

The Pirates loaded the bases against Chris Roycroft (0-2) with no outs as Alexander Canario and Bryan Reynolds drew walks. Andrew McCutchen hit into a force out at home plate, but Bart hit a drive to deep left field that bounced into the stands and scored automatic runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The Cardinals took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Endy Rodriguez ended it with a two-out single off Phil Maton.

Fedde was pulled after throwing 88 pitches, 51 for strikes. He walked four batters, but none of the baserunners got past first base. He had just two strikeouts.

Mitch Keller pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for the Pirates in a no-decision. He allowed four hits while striking out six and walking one.

Justin Lawrence (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Pittsburgh shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng made his major league debut and went 0 for 2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

Key moment

The Cardinals missed a chance to break the scoreless tie in the eighth inning.

Thomas Saggese walked with one out and Masyn Winn followed by drawing a walk off Keller. Caleb Ferguson relieved and retired Lars Nootbaar on a liner to center. Willson Contreras then hit a pop up in front of home plate. Bart, the catcher, and Rodriguez, the first baseman, collided and the ball rolled free. But third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes picked it up and tagged out Saggese as he tried to score.

Key stat

Keller became the fastest Pirates player to reach 700 career strikeouts in terms of innings pitched (178 1/3).

Up next

The Cardinals open a series at home against Philadelphia and the Pirates begin a series at Cincinnati on Friday.

