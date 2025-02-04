Joel Embiid returns for 76ers after missing 15 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid started Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous 15 games. The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of an injury-plagued season. A left knee injury was the latest ailment to sideline the seven-time All-Star. Coach Nick Nurse said there was no minutes restriction on the 7-footer. Nurse expected Embiid to play around 30 minutes, depending on how he felt. Embiid scored his first points on a turnaround jumper early in the first quarter.

