Joel Embiid returns for 76ers after missing 15 games

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center right, talks with teammate Tyrese Maxey (0) following an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid started Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous 15 games. The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of an injury-plagued season. A left knee injury was the latest ailment to sideline the seven-time All-Star. Coach Nick Nurse said there was no minutes restriction on the 7-footer. Nurse expected Embiid to play around 30 minutes, depending on how he felt. Embiid scored his first points on a turnaround jumper early in the first quarter.

