Joel Embiid has triple-double for 76ers in return after missing 15 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid hopes his return to the lineup isn’t just a one-day thing.

The injury-plagued Philadelphia 76ers center showed no rust in his return from a left knee injury that sidelined him for a month, recording his first triple-double of the season Tuesday night in a victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Embiid — who missed the previous 15 games — had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Sixers’ 118-116 win. Wearing a large brace on his knee, the seven-time All-Star played 36 minutes and went 12 of 23 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line.

“I wish I could play every game,” Embiid said of his expectations for the rest of the season. “Whatever God decides from that point on, I can’t control it. Goal is to be available every single night.”

Nonetheless, coach Nick Nurse said after the game that Embiid would not play Wednesday night against Miami.

The 30-year-old Embiid appeared in just his 14th game of a season he said has been “extremely” frustrating. The Sixers are 8-6 with him and 20-29 overall, and they’ll need him on the floor to make a push toward the playoffs.

“Trying to find the positives, like support and family, but it’s tough,” he said.

Embiid looked like his usual self, especially down the stretch. His layup with 22 seconds left put Philadelphia up a point. He grabbed the defensive rebound on the Mavericks’ next possession and then defended the final play of the game when Dallas turned it over.

“I just wanted to come out aggressive, assert myself inside and out,” Embiid said.

Embiid, who was drafted No. 3 overall by Philadelphia in 2014, entered the game averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. He still thinks the 76ers can turn things around.

“We just got to get healthy and stay healthy,” he said.

