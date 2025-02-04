Joel Embiid available for Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Mavericks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is available for Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the last 15. Embiid has appeared in just 13 games in an injury-plagued season. The left knee injury was the latest ailment to sideline the seven-time All-Star. Coach Nick Nurse said there are no minutes restriction on the 7-footer and expects him to play around 30 minutes, depending on how Embiid feels and how the game is going.

