Joe Thuney’s switch from All-Pro guard to fill-in tackle has helped elevate the Chiefs’ offense

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney addresses the media before the team's NFL football practice Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were rolling to the best record in the NFL when they faced a bit of a crisis. Their left tackles had struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side, threatening the ability of the Kansas City offense to execute at a high level. The solution was moving All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney a few feet over to tackle. The switch is one of the reasons the Chiefs have a chance to win a third straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.