Joe Thuney’s switch from All-Pro guard to fill-in tackle has helped elevate the Chiefs’ offense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs were rolling to the best record in the NFL when they faced a bit of a crisis. Their left tackles had struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side, threatening the ability of the Kansas City offense to execute at a high level. The solution was moving All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney a few feet over to tackle. The switch is one of the reasons the Chiefs have a chance to win a third straight Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.