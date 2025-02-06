Joe Schmidt to stand down as Wallabies coach after the 2025 Rugby Championship

SYDNEY (AP) — Joe Schmidt has agreed to continue as head coach of the Wallabies until after the 2025 Rugby Championship to allow Rugby Australia time to recruit a replacement. Schmidt replaced Eddie Jones as head coach after Australia’s dismal performance at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He was contracted until the end of the series against the British and Irish Lions in July and August with a view to extending the role through the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which Australia is hosting. Rugby Australia says Schmidt was enjoying his work with the Wallabies but made it clear he needed to spend more time with his family in New Zealand.

