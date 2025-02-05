Joe Root back in England ODI team for first time since 2023 Cricket World Cup

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Joe Root is back in England’s ODI team for the first time since the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The 34-year-old Root will bat at No. 3 in the first match of the one-day international series against India in Nagpur on Thursday. It will be his 172nd ODI appearance for England. Root is one of the greatest batters of this generation and has been in brilliant form at test level since relinquishing the captaincy 2 1/2 years ago. However he has been in and out of the ODI team and hasn’t played a T20 international since 2019.

