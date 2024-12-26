Jockey Flavien Prat takes Mathis Mile at Santa Anita for record 56th graded stakes win of the year

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Flavien Prat has won the $200,000 Mathis Mile Stakes at Santa Anita for the French jockey’s record-setting 56th graded stakes victory of the year. Prat broke the old mark of 55 set by Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey in 2003. It was also Prat’s 81st stakes win of 2024, extending the mark he set on Dec. 7 at Aqueduct. In the Mathis Mile, Prat was aboard 3-5 favorite King of Gosford, who won by a length. Prat is one of three finalists for the Eclipse Award as the nation’s outstanding jockey. It will be announced in January.

