Joc Pederson gets $5.5 million signing bonus as part of $37 million, 2-year deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson gets a $5.5 million signing bonus as part of his $37 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The designated hitter and outfielder will receive salaries of $13 million this year and $18.5 million in 2026 under the agreement announced Dec. 30. The deal includes an $18.5 million mutual option for 2027. Pederson can opt out of the contract after the 2025 World Series, but if he opts out Texas can exercise options for 2026 and ’27 at $18.5 million annually. The options must be exercised simultaneously.

