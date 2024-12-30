Joc Pederson and Texas Rangers finalize 2-year deal, DH’s 5th team since 2020 title with Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers have finalized a $37 million, two-year contract. The designated hitter-outfielder successfully completed a physical Monday. The deal includes an opt-opt for Pederson after the 2025 season. There is also a mutual option for an additional season in 2027. Texas is the fifth team for Pederson since he played his first seven big league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His final year with them was their 2020 World Series championship in the COVID-impacted season and neutral-site playoffs when they played 15 postseason games at the Texas Rangers’ home stadium.

