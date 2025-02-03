João Félix, Santiago Giménez among new Milan signings on busy transfer deadline day

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan brought in João Félix, Santiago Giménez, Riccardo Sottil and Warren Bondo, while letting former captain Davide Calabria leave along with Noah Okafor and Ismaël Bennacer in a busy final day of the transfer window. It was a extensive overhaul of the Milan squad by new coach Sérgio Conceição, who also signed defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City last month. All but Giménez and Bondo have arrived on loan. Milan paid Feyenoord a reported 30 million euros ($31 million) plus bonuses for Giménez, who could face his old club next week.

