Jincy Roese scores late goal to lift Ottawa Charge past Toronto Sceptres 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — An unassisted goal from Jincy Roese with 70 seconds remaining lifted the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 victory against the Toronto Sceptres. Roese’s long-range wrist shot was going wide but hit the end of the right pad of Toronto goalie Raygan Kirk to change direction and slide in. The goal allowed Ottawa goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to earn the win. She made 37 saves as Toronto outshot the Charge 38-13. Hannah Miller scored on the power play for Toronto. A loose puck squirted back to Ronja Savolainen, and she rifled in the second period’s only goal. The game was played less than 24 hours after the teams made a four-player trade.

