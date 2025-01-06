Jimmy Butler wants to leave the Heat. Pat Riley has been in this spot many times before

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley turns 80 in a couple of months. The Miami Heat president has not revealed any retirement timetable. He still wears impeccable suits, shakes hands with as firm of a grip as anyone, knows all eyes are on him when he walks into just about any room. He’s not stopping. Or changing. Jimmy Butler’s looming breakup with the Heat — Miami didn’t give him an extension, Butler wants a trade, the franchise suspended him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team — is not the first time that a superstar has been in Miami but had his time with Riley’s team come to an unceremonious end.

