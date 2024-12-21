Jimmy Butler turns ankle, then leaves Heat-Thunder game with illness

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler appeared to turn his left ankle and left Miami’s game against Oklahoma City in the first quarter. Butler was ruled out before the start of the second quarter because of illness, the team said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the ankle. Butler left with 4:41 left in the first quarter. He was scoreless and finished with two assists.

