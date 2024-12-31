Jimmy Butler is planning to play Wednesday for the Heat, but his future remains unsettled

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Duane Burleson]

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler plans to play for the Miami Heat on Wednesday. And after that, who knows. The good news for the Heat: Butler declared himself healthy again after what he described as a fairly severe illness for more than a week and said he will return to the lineup when Miami hosts New Orleans on New Year’s Night. The perhaps not-so-good news: When asked Tuesday if he wants to be in Miami, amid now a couple weeks and counting of trade speculation, Butler was noncommittal. Butler says “it’s a good question. Who knows? I don’t.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.