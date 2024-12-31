Jimmy Butler is planning to play Wednesday for the Heat, but his future remains unsettled

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler plans to play for the Miami Heat on Wednesday. And after that, who knows. The good news for the Heat: Butler declared himself healthy again after what he described as a fairly severe illness for more than a week and said he will return to the lineup when Miami hosts New Orleans on New Year’s Night. The perhaps not-so-good news: When asked Tuesday if he wants to be in Miami, amid now a couple weeks and counting of trade speculation, Butler was noncommittal. Butler says “it’s a good question. Who knows? I don’t.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.