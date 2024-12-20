Jimmerson, Watson help Sam Houston to 31-26 win over Georgia Southern at New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylon Jimmerson returned the first of his two interceptions 28 yards for a touchdown in the opening minutes, Hunter Watson accounted for three touchdowns and Sam Houston beat Georgia Southern 31-26 at the New Orleans Bowl. Brad Cornelsen served as acting head coach for Sam Houston (10-3) following KC Keeler’s departure at the end of the regular season. The Bearkats won in their first bowl appearance at the FBS level after leaving the FCS to join Conference USA in 2023. Watson threw a 33-yard touchdown to Simeon Evans that gave Sam Houston the lead for good at 14-7 with 5:46 left in the first half, added a 2-yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes later and scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth that made it 28-19.

