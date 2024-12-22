Jihad leads Arizona State to 78-62 win over UMass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Basheer Jihad scored 20 points and Arizona State took control in the second half and went on the beat UMass 78-62. Rahsool Diggins scored 24 points for the Minutemen. Jihad’s 3-pointer with 11:46 left to play gave the Sun Devils a 47-46 lead and the basket started an 11-0 run that put ASU ahead for good.

