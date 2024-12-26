Jets wide receiver Davante Adams sits out practice with a hip ailment, Aaron Rodgers a full go

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams sat out practice with a hip ailment that makes his status for the game Sunday at Buffalo uncertain. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) also were sidelined Thursday for the Jets’ first full practice of the week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who acknowledged Tuesday he’s dealing with “a little MCL” issue in a knee but said “there’s no way I’m not playing,” practiced fully.

