Jets sign Kevin He, making him the first China-born player with an NHL contract

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed Kevin He to a three-year, entry-level contract. He is the first China-born player to sign an NHL contract. Winnipeg selected the 18-year-old forward in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. He became the second player from China selected after Andong Song by the New York Islanders in 2015. Song never signed with the team. He was born in Beijing and moved to Canada with his family when he was 6. He is midway through his third season with the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League.

