Jets sign former Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to bolster revamped D-line

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls during his seven seasons in Kansas City. The Jets announced the signing Tuesday after his agents said on Sunday that Nnadi reached an agreement with New York. The 28-year-old Nnadi was a run-stuffing presence for the Chiefs since being drafted in the third round out of Florida State in 2018. He has played nose tackle and defensive tackle in 115 career regular-season games, including 87 starts, and played in 15 postseason games. Nnadi has six career sacks, including five in the regular season.

