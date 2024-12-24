Jets’ Rodgers insists he’ll play despite knee issue, rookie Fashanu placed on IR with foot injury

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an injured knee that has the New York Jets quarterback’s status uncertain for their game Sunday at Buffalo, but interim coach Jeff Ulbrich expects he’ll play. Rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu’s promising first season is over. Ulbrich said the first-round draft pick will be placed on injured reserve with an injury to the plantar fascia in his left foot. Rodgers was hurt in the Jets’ 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday but remained in the game. The Jets were holding a walkthrough on Tuesday and their next full practice on Thursday, giving Rodgers some extra time to recover.

