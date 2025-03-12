Jets release linebacker and captain C.J. Mosley after 6 seasons

The New York Jets have released veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley after six seasons. The move Wednesday has the Jets parting with one of the team’s popular captains in a salary cap move. The 32-year-old Mosley played in just four games last season because of a toe injury and later a herniated disk in his neck. He restructured his contract last offseason and was due to make $4.25 million guaranteed this season and count $12.8 million on the salary cap. Mosley signed with the Jets in 2019 after five standout seasons in Baltimore and was the heartbeat of New York’s defense during his tenure.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.