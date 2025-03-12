Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood gets nearly $1.1 million from NFL’s performance pay program

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood gets a nice pay day even before his new contract kicks in. Sherwood earned a league high of nearly $1.1 million through the NFL’s performance-based pay program, more than doubling his salary from last season. The 2021 fifth-round pick earned $1.06 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract. Sherwood agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract this week to remain with the Jets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced.

