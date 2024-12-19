Jets interview Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for their general manager vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy for their general manager vacancy. Nagy is the third known candidate to meet with the team which has also interviewed former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson. The Jets began their search for a new GM after Joe Douglas was fired on Nov. 19. Nagy has been in charge of the Senior Bowl, a postseason college football all-star game played in Mobile, Alabama, for NFL draft prospects who have completed their college eligibility, since 2018. He oversees the game’s football and business operations.

