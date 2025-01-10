Jets interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their coach vacancy and Rams exec Ray Farmer for the GM job

The New York Jets interviewed Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coach job Thursday and Los Angeles Rams executive Ray Farmer for their general manager vacancy.

Glenn, a former star cornerback for the Jets, is the fifth known candidate to interview for the team’s head coaching gig. New York has also interviewed Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan and Matt Nagy.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich are also expected to be among those to meet with the team.

The 52-year-old Glenn has run the Lions’ defense the past four seasons, turning Detroit’s unit into one of the best in the league. He has been one of the most sought candidates the past two hiring cycles. He interviewed with Washington, Atlanta, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers last year.

Glenn met with the Jets during a video call because NFL rules state that coaches on teams with a bye this week during the playoffs — such as Nagy with the Chiefs — can conduct virtual interviews with interested teams between Wednesday and the end of wild-card weekend and are limited to three hours in length.

Glenn, a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 1994, played eight seasons with New York and was selected as one of the cornerbacks on the franchise’s All-Time Four Decade team in 2003. He later had stints with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans and finished his career with 41 interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and made the Pro Bowl three times.

After his 15-year playing career, Glenn had a stint as the general manager for the Houston Stallions of the Lone Star Football League in 2012 before coming back to the Jets as a personnel scout later that year. He served as Cleveland’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2015 before being hired for the same position in New Orleans. After five seasons with the Saints, he was hired by the Lions as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

Farmer is the seventh known candidate to interview with the Jets for the GM job. He joined Kansas City assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, Philadelphia assistant GM Alec Halaby, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

The 50-year-old Farmer is in his fourth season as the Rams’ senior personnel executive after spending one year with Los Angeles as a scouting consultant. He has helped build a roster that has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and won a Super Bowl in February 2022.

Farmer, a former linebacker who played three NFL seasons for the Eagles, served as Cleveland’s general manager from 2014 to 2015 after one year as the assistant GM. He previously was Kansas City’s director of pro personnel for seven years and a scout for Atlanta for three years.

