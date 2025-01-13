Jets interview interim coach Jeff Ulbrich for their head coach vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed interim coach Jeff Ulbrich for their head coach vacancy. Ulbrich was the team’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons and went 3-9 after replacing the fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. The 47-year-old Ulbrich is the ninth known candidate to talk to the Jets about their coaching job. New York has also interviewed Darren Rizzi, Steve Spagnuolo, Mike Locksley, Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy and Aaron Glenn for the position. The Jets are also conducting interviews for their general manager spot, with the team already speaking with 13 people for that position.

