Jets interview former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff for their GM vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff for their GM vacancy. The team announced it completed its meeting with Dimitroff, the first known candidate to interview with the Jets. Dimitroff was the Falcons’ GM from 2008 until midway through the 2020 season. He helped build Atlanta’s squad that went to the Super Bowl during the 2016 season. Jets GM Joe Douglas was fired last month after New York went 30-64 and had no winning seasons in his tenure of five-plus years. The Jets are also in the market for a head coach after Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.