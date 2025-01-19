Jets interview Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coach job

The New York Jets interviewed Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. for their head coach vacancy. Whitt is in his first season leading the defense for the Commanders, who forced five turnovers in their stunning 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night to advance to the NFC championship for the first time in 33 years. Whitt is the 16th coaching candidate to meet with the Jets, who have also conducted 15 interviews for their general manager job.

