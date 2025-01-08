Jets interview Chiefs’ Nagy for head coach job and Eagles executive Halaby for GM vacancy

The New York Jets interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their head coach and GM vacancies. Nagy has overseen the Chiefs’ offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes the past two seasons. He met with the Jets during a video call. Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons as Chicago’s head coach and made the playoffs twice. He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2018. Halaby has been the Eagles’ assistant general manager under Howie Roseman since 2022.

