Jets interview Chiefs’ Nagy and Borgonzi and Eagles’ Halaby for vacancies

The New York Jets interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coach vacancy and Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi and Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their GM job. Nagy has overseen the Chiefs’ offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes the past two seasons. He met with the Jets during a video call. Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons as Chicago’s head coach and made the playoffs twice. He was the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2018. Borgonzi has been the Chiefs’ assistant GM since 2021. Halaby has been the Eagles’ assistant GM since 2022.

