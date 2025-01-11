Jets interview Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Maryland coach Mike Locksley

The New York Jets interviewed Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Maryland coach Mike Locksley for their head coach vacancy. The team also spoke to Tampa Bay Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Greenberg on Friday about its GM opening. Spagnuolo and Locksley increased the Jets’ ever-growing list of head coach candidates to seven, joining Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy and Aaron Glenn. Greenberg is the eighth known candidate to interview for the Jets’ GM job.

