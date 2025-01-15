Jets interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for head coach job

The New York Jets interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coach position. Joseph was the Broncos’ head coach from 2016-18 in his first stint with the team. He is the 10th known candidate to speak to the Jets about their opening. The Jets are also conducting an extensive search for a new general manager. They have interviewed 15 candidates for that position. The 52-year-old Joseph has been Denver’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Sean Payton.

